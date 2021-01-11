Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Johnson Controls International also posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,565. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

