John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 156 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1,786.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $73.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

