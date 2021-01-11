John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 572,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 109,255 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,694,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.04. 6,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

