John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Intel were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,952,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.69. 1,389,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,899,219. The company has a market cap of $211.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.