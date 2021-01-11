John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of MTUM traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $167.96. 1,287,027 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.