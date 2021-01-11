John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:HPS opened at $16.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

