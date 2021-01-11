Jobchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $470.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $470.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00113569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00272421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00064570 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,496.03 or 0.88288346 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,852,444,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

