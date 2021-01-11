JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $52.73 on Monday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 1,000,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

