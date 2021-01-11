JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $52.73 on Monday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $61.26.
About Upstart
There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc
