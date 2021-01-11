Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for TCF Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

TCF Financial stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after buying an additional 332,170 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 244,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.