Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

NYSE HON opened at $210.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

