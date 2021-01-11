Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CWT. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

CWT opened at $55.80 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $115,144. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

