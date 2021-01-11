Jamf Holding Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 18th (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Jamf’s (NASDAQ:JAMF) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 18th. Jamf had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $468,000,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the expiration of Jamf’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. Jamf has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $34,052,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock valued at $375,300,288.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.