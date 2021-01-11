James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of JRVR opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. James River Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. Analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 681.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

