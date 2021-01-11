James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JHX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.