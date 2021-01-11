James A. Simms Sells 2,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $197,580.00.

VICR stock opened at $99.50 on Monday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vicor by 37.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Vicor by 185.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 99.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

