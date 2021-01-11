Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $133.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

JKHY opened at $166.95 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.85.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,237,000 after purchasing an additional 715,309 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after buying an additional 265,782 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

