J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.89.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $152.69.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $82,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.