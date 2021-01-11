Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s current price.

ITMR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itamar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.92 million, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical during the third quarter worth about $409,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

