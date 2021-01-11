iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $255.36

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $255.36 and last traded at $255.34, with a volume of 3287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

