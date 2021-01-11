iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4,874.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $121.23 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $122.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

