iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $89.97 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

