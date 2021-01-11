iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.06. 359,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $91.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.