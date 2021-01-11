iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Cut by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.75. 870,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,069. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.86.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

