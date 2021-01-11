iShares MSCI Japan ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 192,653 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,370% compared to the average daily volume of 13,105 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,713. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $69.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.