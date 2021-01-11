iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Decreased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

EFG stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.18. 331,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

