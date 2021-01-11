iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) is TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $199,000.

Get iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,394. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.