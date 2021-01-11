iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $726,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $26.96 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $27.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

