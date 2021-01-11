Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

IRM traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 3,944,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,510. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

