IQ.cash (IQ) Reaches Market Cap of $156,008.51

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $156,008.51 and approximately $203,731.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00110546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00065531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00237478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061073 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.84 or 0.87338503 BTC.

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

IQ.cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

