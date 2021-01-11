Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 3544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,670,000 after buying an additional 1,099,259 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

