Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Continental Resources (CLR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR):

1/7/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/6/2021 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $22.00 to $26.00.

12/7/2020 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2020 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

12/1/2020 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Continental Resources Inc alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.