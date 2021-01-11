Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FLIR Systems (FLIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR):

1/7/2021 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/5/2021 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – FLIR Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – FLIR Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $56.00.

1/4/2021 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/1/2020 – FLIR Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $52.36 on Monday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

