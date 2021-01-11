Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $135,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMO remained flat at $$12.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 158,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,133. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

