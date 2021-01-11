Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $378.00

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 378 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 376 ($4.91), with a volume of 156054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373 ($4.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of £251.37 million and a P/E ratio of 219.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 347.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 308.53.

About Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT.L) (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

