Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IVC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Get Invacare alerts:

NYSE IVC opened at $10.12 on Friday. Invacare has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $348.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Invacare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invacare by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Invacare by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.