Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTU. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $389.00.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $374.46 on Thursday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $387.94. The company has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $1,318,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

