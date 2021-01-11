Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intuit by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.75.

Intuit stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $372.60. 50,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,620. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $387.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

