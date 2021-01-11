Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Intersect ENT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $738.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

