InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of IHG opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $67.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

