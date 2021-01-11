Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.64.

NYSE ICE opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $118.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $159,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,418 shares of company stock worth $10,252,679 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

