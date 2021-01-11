Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intelligent Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89. Intelligent Systems has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Intelligent Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

