Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Sells 11,586 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,633.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.18. 3,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 214,995 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 729,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 162,530 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.