Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10.

On Wednesday, November 18th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $30,954.85.

On Wednesday, November 4th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $29,763.80.

On Wednesday, October 21st, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $29,066.60.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.70.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 582.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,754,000 after buying an additional 892,772 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 182.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.