Insider Selling: The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Appleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 1.76. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $493.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. The E.W. Scripps’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSP. Guggenheim began coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

