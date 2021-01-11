Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells $116,100.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $116,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,941,819.32.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $179,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $2,271,758.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. grew its position in SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.