Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CMO Sells $239,337.00 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CMO Fernando Machado sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $239,337.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,978.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE QSR opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

