Insider Selling: Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) VP Marybeth Carberry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marybeth Carberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Marybeth Carberry sold 25,311 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $55,431.09.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Marybeth Carberry sold 6,256 shares of Resonant stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $14,326.24.

RESN stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. Resonant Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $258.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.88.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RESN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Resonant from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Resonant by 495.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Resonant by 66.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Resonant by 205.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Resonant by 180.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, Internet-of-things, and related industries in the United States and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

