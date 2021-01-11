Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $921,600.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $921,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stanford L. Kurland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $58,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $988,650.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $887,250.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $865,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $773,100.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $51,220.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $805,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $987,750.00.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 32,316 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

