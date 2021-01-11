Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $132,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $134,445.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $98.98 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 10.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLMR. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

