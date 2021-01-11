Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $132,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 4th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $134,445.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $98.98 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.14.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 10.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLMR. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Palomar in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
