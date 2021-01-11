Insider Selling: Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $1,325,000.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gordon Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gordon Hunter sold 10,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total transaction of $2,415,600.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Gordon Hunter sold 6,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.13, for a total transaction of $1,386,780.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total transaction of $1,076,750.00.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $269.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $274.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $248,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

